Asíwájú Tinubu Congratulates APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu on 76th Birthday

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presiential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulated the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

According to a statement released yesterday by his Media Office, Tinubu said:

“I thank the Almighty God who has spared his life and enabled him to make important contributions to events that have shaped the course of national history at different times.

The hallmark of Senator Adamu’s illustrious political career has been diligent service to his immediate community, the political parties he has identified with and our beloved country.

As a member of the pre-Second Republic Constituent Assembly, Secretary of defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State, Delegate to Constitutional Conference, Minister of Works and Housing, two-term governor of Nasarawa State, and Senator of the Federal Republic, he played his part well in nation-building and development.

I recall Senator Adamu’s pioneering stabilising role as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at a critical time of our nascent democracy when the emerging political and leadership class were faced with the resolution of intergovernmental challenges involving the Federal Government and the component units of the Federation.

His leadership qualities have also come to the fore lately as the National Chairman of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), which he has led creditably through the democratic process that heralded my emergence as the presidential standard bearer.

Senator Adamu has always demonstrated the greatest examples of bravery, boldness, courage of conviction, candour, masterful logic, resilience and superlative understanding in the handling of sensitive party matters.

As an astute party elder, experienced leader and

an elder statesman, he has also contributed to the strengthening of the crisis-resolution mechanism through his peace-building efforts, power of persuasion and principled position on reconciliation.

Senator Adamu’s loyalty to our leader and president, Muhammadu Buhari, our formidable and thriving political platform, and Nigeria is worthy of commendation.

My prayer is that God grant him robust health and greater wisdom to lead our governing party to victory in the 2023 general election in accordance with the popular and legitimate aspirations of the generality of Nigerian citizens.

Many Happy Returns.”