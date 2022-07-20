Airtel Nigeria Elevates Adebimpe Ayo-Elias to Human Resources Director

By Daniels Ekugo

In her new role, Ms. Ay0-Elias will be responsible for driving Airtel Nigeria’s people agenda with keen focus on ensuring an inspired, happy, and highly engaged workforce.

Prior to this elevation, Ms. Ayo-Elias held the position of Head, HR Business Partnering and she brings on board 25+ years cognate experience garnered across several industries including telecommunications, software and fintech, and human resource consulting.

Commenting on the occasion, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said Airtel is committed to growing and empowering its internal talent pool as well as reinforcing its drive towards gender diversity, at every level starting with leadership.

“At Airtel, our employees are our competitive advantage, and we are committed to creating opportunities for all our talented people to succeed, grow, achieve their full potentials and fulfil their personal and professional aspirations.

“Adebimpe Ayo Elias has proven to be a transformational leader who is passionate about people, and we are very confident that she will deliver on our people agenda as we position as employer of first choice for talented Nigerians,” he said.

Ms. Ayo Elias is an alumnus of Cranfield University – UK and UPGRAD-University of Cambridge. She is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (FCIPM). She has worked meritoriously in several organisations, namely: Human Edge (an indigenous HR consulting company); MTN Nigeria; Alcatel-Lucent Nigeria & Ghana, NOKIA Nigeria, and SystemSpecs.