Tinubu’s political ally, Kemi Nelson dies at 66

Ms Kemi Nelson, a key loyalist of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) APC 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is dead.

Nelson was also a former deputy national woman leader of APC and former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Nelson, who was a commissioner in Lagos State in the administration of Tinubu was reported to have passed on after a prolonged illness at the age of 66.

The impeccable source in APC told NAN that it was true the party stalwart died after a prolonged illness.

“It is true she has passed on,” he said.

The source, however, refused to respond to further questions on the demise of the APC leader.

Nelson is the only female member of the APC’s Governance Advisory Council in Lagos state.

She was appointed to NSITF by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, a position she held until May 2021.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by three children.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.