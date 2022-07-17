PDP’s Adeleke Wins Osun Governorship Election

Sunday, July 17, 2022 7:35 am
Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has emerged victorious in the 16 July governorship election in Osun State. He defeated Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Adeleke scored 401,793 votes, Oyetola polled 350,283, as the runner up.
Adeleke came tops in 17 Local Governments, while Oyetola won in 13.
Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Returning Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will soon declare Adeleke winner officially.
Bellow are the results:
Ife East LG
APC – 19,353
LP – 65
PDP – 18,071
Ife South LG
APC – 12,481
LP – 28
PDP – 9,116
Atakunmosa East LG
APC – 7,449
LP – 23
PDP – 6,992
Irewole LG
APC – 18,198
LP – 17
PDP – 14,216
Egbedore LG
APC – 9,228
LP – 41
PDP – 13,230
Ede North LG
APC – 9,603
LP – 15
PDP – 23,931
Ejigbo LG
APC – 14,355
LP – 30
PDP – 18,065
Isokan LG
APC – 10,833
LP – 17
PDP – 10,777
Ede South LGA
APC – 5,704
LP – 16
PDP – 19,438
Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
LP – 32
PDP – 16,914
Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9,123
LP – 12
PDP – 7,205
Aiyedaade LG
APC – 14,527
LP – 20
PDP – 13,380
Ori Ade LG
APC – 14,189
LP – 24
PDP – 15,947
Irepodun LG
APC – 12,122
LP – 1,886
PDP – 14,369
Ife Central LG
APC – 17,880
LP – 134
PDP – 13,532
Ifedayo LG
APC – 5,016
LP – 1
PDP – 4,730
Ife North LG
APC – 9,964
LP – 34
PDP – 10,359
Olorunda LG
APC – 18,709
LP – 63
PDP – 21,350
Orolu LG
APC – 9,928
LP – 32
PDP – 10,282
Obokun LG
APC – 9,727
LP – 11
PDP – 13,575
Boripe LG
APC – 21,205
LP – 4
PDP – 7,595
Odo Otin LG
APC – 13,482
LP – 19
PDP – 14,003
Aiyedire LG
APC – 7,868
LP – 7
PDP – 7,402
Ilesha West LG
APC – 10,777
LP – 40
PDP – 13,769
Ifelodun LG
APC – 16,068
LP – 18
PDP – 17,107
Atakunmosa West LG
APC – 6,601
LP – 13
PDP – 7,750
Ila LG
APC – 11,163
LP – 6
PDP – 13,036
Osogbo LG
APC – 22,952
LP – 79
PDP – 30,401
Ilesha East LG
APC – 13,452
LP – 33
PDP – 10,969
Boluwaduro LG
APC – 5,649
LP – 9
PDP – 5,869
