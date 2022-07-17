PDP’s Adeleke Wins Osun Governorship Election

Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has emerged victorious in the 16 July governorship election in Osun State. He defeated Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Adeleke scored 401,793 votes, Oyetola polled 350,283, as the runner up.

Adeleke came tops in 17 Local Governments, while Oyetola won in 13.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Returning Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will soon declare Adeleke winner officially.

Bellow are the results:

Ife East LG

APC – 19,353

LP – 65

PDP – 18,071

Ife South LG

APC – 12,481

LP – 28

PDP – 9,116

Atakunmosa East LG

APC – 7,449

LP – 23

PDP – 6,992

Irewole LG

APC – 18,198

LP – 17

PDP – 14,216

Egbedore LG

APC – 9,228

LP – 41

PDP – 13,230

Ede North LG

APC – 9,603

LP – 15

PDP – 23,931

Ejigbo LG

APC – 14,355

LP – 30

PDP – 18,065

Isokan LG

APC – 10,833

LP – 17

PDP – 10,777

Ede South LGA

APC – 5,704

LP – 16

PDP – 19,438

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

LP – 32

PDP – 16,914

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9,123

LP – 12

PDP – 7,205

Aiyedaade LG

APC – 14,527

LP – 20

PDP – 13,380

Ori Ade LG

APC – 14,189

LP – 24

PDP – 15,947

Irepodun LG

APC – 12,122

LP – 1,886

PDP – 14,369

Ife Central LG

APC – 17,880

LP – 134

PDP – 13,532

Ifedayo LG

APC – 5,016

LP – 1

PDP – 4,730

Ife North LG

APC – 9,964

LP – 34

PDP – 10,359

Olorunda LG

APC – 18,709

LP – 63

PDP – 21,350

Orolu LG

APC – 9,928

LP – 32

PDP – 10,282

Obokun LG

APC – 9,727

LP – 11

PDP – 13,575

Boripe LG

APC – 21,205

LP – 4

PDP – 7,595

Odo Otin LG

APC – 13,482

LP – 19

PDP – 14,003

Aiyedire LG

APC – 7,868

LP – 7

PDP – 7,402

Ilesha West LG

APC – 10,777

LP – 40

PDP – 13,769

Ifelodun LG

APC – 16,068

LP – 18

PDP – 17,107

Atakunmosa West LG

APC – 6,601

LP – 13

PDP – 7,750

Ila LG

APC – 11,163

LP – 6

PDP – 13,036

Osogbo LG

APC – 22,952

LP – 79

PDP – 30,401

Ilesha East LG

APC – 13,452

LP – 33

PDP – 10,969

Boluwaduro LG

APC – 5,649

LP – 9

PDP – 5,869