Ige’s Voice Resounds on the Osun Election Outcome- Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka has added his voice to the outcome of the Osun Governorship election, won by Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He spanked the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC)..

Below is Soyinka’s statement:

OSUN STATE ELECTIONS: IGE’S VOICE

The voice of Ajibola Ige, slain Minister of Justice, resounds from beyond the grave. Those who conspired to catapult his destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served. It is a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements. One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate. If we may adapt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives.

Wole SOYINKA