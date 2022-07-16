Osundecides: 12 Facts on Osun Governorship Election

Richard Elesho

Today, Saturday 16th July, 2022, the people of Osun will file out in their numbers to elect a new Governor who will lead them for the next four years. The election will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC between the hours of 8am to 4pm.

The following are the other facts about the poll.

– The Osun Governorship election became off season following a judicial pronouncement in 2010. Then Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of the People’s Democratic Patty, PDP was sacked paving the way for the inauguration of Engr. Rauf Aregbesola of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, as Governor.

– 15 political parties are participating in the election in which incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC is seeking second tenure.

– The frontline parties in the election are APC, PDP, Labour Party LP, Social Democratic Party SDP and Accord Party AP.

– There are1,955,657 registered voters in Osun. They are mostly expected to vote in the election.

– The election will take place in 3,763 Polling Units, 332 Wards, 31 Local Governments and three Senatorial Districts of the state.

– About 40,000 security personnel including 21,000 policemen, 11,226 civil defence officers and 1,500 men and 35 vehicles of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC

– The Nigerian Army has mounted checking points in all major roads in the state.

– There will be restrictions on human and vehicular movements throughout the state during the election, starting from 12 midnight to 4pm on Saturday.

– People on essential duty, election observers and the media are exempted from the restriction.

– Only INEC is authorised to announce results of the election.

– The election has generated noticable interest in the musical industry with two popular musicians David Adeleke, aka Davido and Portable at loggerheads.

– INEC has assured of free, fair and credible poll.