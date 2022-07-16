‘It’s successful’ – Doctors reveal details of Osinbajo’s surgery

Surgeons who performed surgery on the leg of Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Duchess International Hospital, Lagos on Saturday said the surgery was successful.

The surgical operation was performed to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in the leg of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, his spokesperson has earlier said.

The procedure has been successfully concluded and the Vice President is alert and and well, Akande said in an update on Saturday evening.

Below is the statement released by the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos on the surgery.

“SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL TREATMENT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

Signed by:

Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi

Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja.”