‘GAC Motor Offers More Than Car Sales’, Signs MOU With Wema Bank

By Daniels Ekugo

The Chairman of CIG Motors, authorized distributors of GAC vehicles in Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen, has stated that her company offers more than vehicle sales, as it provides absolute after-sales services, backed by genuine spare parts.

She made this assertion yesterday when the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, commissioned the new ultra-modern GAC G-Styled showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Chief Chen, GAC also offers technical training to Nigerian technicians and engineers by way of technology transfer via its nationwide dealerships.

She added that “we are so proud to open our showroom and workshop, and we plan to open five of such facilities across the country”.

The Auto boss who was named Nigeria Auto CEO of the year recently explained that with the opening of the G-Style showroom, the company is offering the G-Elite, G-Star and G-Family packages to different segments of society which comes with numerous benefits.

The governor, who was visibly impressed with the drive of the company in Nigeria, stated that “Chief Diana Chen (Chairman of CIG Motors, franchise holder of GAC in Nigeria) is doing a great job”.

Sanwo-Olu expressed delight in the fact that GAC and the Lagos state government have entered into a partnership to build an auto assembly plant which he expects to be commissioned this year in the Ogba area of the state.

The governor also unveiled the newly improved award-winning GS4 Crossover SUV, which is a very popular model on Nigerian roads.

General Manager of CIG Motors, Jubril Arogundade, explained that the GS4 which is in its second generation comes with ample leg room, three driving modes, amazing comfort and fuel economy as well as a seamless navigation system.

Earlier, the governor conducted a tour of the newly rebuilt state-of-the-art GAC workshop which is located right behind the ultra-modern showroom and equipped with different sections such as Express maintenance, general repair, four-wheel alignment, and spray booth, metal repair, polishing and body mechanics.

The company had earlier signed a memorandum of Understanding with Wema bank, as the bank undertakes to finance another batch of 1000 GAC units. The event was graced by top government functionaries, diplomatic corps and captains of industries.

GAC vehicles, coming mainly as sedans and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), have been widely accepted and are being used across the country.