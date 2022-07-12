Japanese leader Shinzo Abe to be cremated today

The body of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe will be cremated at Tokyo’s Kirigaya Funeral Hall, following a private funeral on Tuesday, CNN has reported. Cremation is the act of reducing a dead body to ashes by fire, especially as a funeral rite. Though alien to Nigeria and other parts of Afica, it is a normal practice in the oriental countries like Japan, China, India.

The hearse carrying Abe’s body traveled through the streets of the Japanese capital, passing by a number of significant buildings including the Prime Minister’s office and the Parliament building.

Huge crowds, according to the report, lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the hearse carrying the body of the slain former leader. Many were seen waving and raising their arms in the air as the vehicle drove past, while others bowed their heads in respect.

Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, was seen traveling in the front seat of the hearse.

As at the time of writing this report, Abe’s hearse hasd reached the Prime Minister’s office as staff wait to say goodbye

The hearse carrying Shinzo Abe’s body has reached the Prime Minister’s office in Tokyo, according to a live televised broadcast.

The hearse was received by members of the Japanese government including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Abe’s brother and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. They were seen bowing at the hearse at it arrived, along with the procession of black cars.

Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, greeted the mourners with nods from the front seat of the hearse.

A police investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene but has not been formally charged.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister before he stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.”