Actress Funke Akindele Becomes Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 4:17 pm
Funke Akindele is fishing another water, different from acting which she is reputed for. She has been named the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State.
With this development, she has become the running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.
She revealed this in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday.I
In her words: “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”
