Udofia decries Uyo corpers lodge robbery, urges state govt to protect corps members

Saturday, July 9, 2022 9:23 pm


Obong Akan Udofia

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has condemned the robbery of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at the Corpers’ Lodge located along Udo Ekong Ekwere street in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, saying that the incident was a dastardly one that must never be allowed to recur.

According to reports, the robbers had stormed the Lodge on Tuesday night on a tricycle (Keke Napep) and forced the corps members to surrender their valuables, including laptops, cell phones and cash, at gunpoint, threatening to kill them if they failed to comply.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Saturday, Udofia said it was unfortunate that innocent young men and women who came to Akwa Ibom State to serve their fatherland could be subjected to such a harrowing experience without any reprieve, and despite their desperate cries for help.

The incident, he added, showed the decadence and frustration of the people with the government in place in the state.

While commiserating with the victims, Udofia enjoined security agencies in the state to map protection around corps members , saying that leaving people who have left their various home states to come and serve their fatherland in Akwa Ibom at the mercy of hoodlums was an act of sabotage.

According to him, corps members should not be going through such harrowing experiences, particularly as this would make parents apprehensive about allowing their children to serve in other parts of the country.

He said: “The implications of robbery attacks on corps members and other members of the society going about their lawful duties are legion, and this should cause a right-thinking government concern.

“The internal security of the state must be enhanced with a view to ensuring that incidents such as the invasion of the Uyo Corpers Lodge do not happen ever again.

“Habitual pontification on security issues offer no help. Conscious efforts must be made to secures the lives and properties of people in the state.”

 

Udofia enjoined security agencies to ensure that those who committed the heinous crime were apprehended and brought to book.

