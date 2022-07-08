Nigerian TerryTheVoice joins Grammy Award Voting Class 2022

By Nehru Odeh

Terrence Ugochukwu Odenigbo, Nigerian voice-over artist, and musician better known as TerryTheVoice, has been invited to be part of the Grammy Award Voting Class of 2022.

Odenigbo took to his Instagram page to announce this as soon as he arrived at the University of Oxford as one of the participants of the James Currey Writing and Publishing Workshop Class of 2022 billed to take place at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

James Currey Writing and Publishing Scholars are selected on the basis of academic achievement, leadership, and dedication to their writing and arts. The scholarship is named in honour of British publisher, James Currey’s contributions to.African scholarship and literature.. This year, over 120 applications were received.

After completing his degree in psychology at the Godfrey Okoye University Enugu, in 2016, he started out his music and voiceover career, and has since grown into a vocal sensation, earning a feature on hit single, Chances, by Nigerian music artiste, RexPapi. Odenigbo released his debut solo single, Price On My Head in September 2019.

Raised in Enugu, Nigeria, Odenigbo’s goal is to become a globally renowned voiceover artist, musician and investor, who builds platforms for artistic expression that can be used to democratize musical and creative education.

As a psychologist and musician, Odenigbo wants to use the power of literature and music to foster connections between people, enabling all communities to have a voice in expressing themselves artistically.