Havilah Partners Cummins to Bridge Nigeria’s Power Gap

Havilah Group, the accredited representative of Cummins Power Generation in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to offering a strong platform to bridge the energy supply gap in Nigeria’s power sector.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, said this in Lagos at the recently concluded Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition and Conference.

Said Adesuyi: “Our company, Havilah Group, has partnered Cummins Power Generation, the world leader in the design and manufacture of pre-integrated generator sets, to market cleaner, quieter and more efficient diesel-powered generator sets to meet the power consumption needs of customers in Nigeria.”

“Time has come to seriously address the power situation in Nigeria toward revitalizing the nation’s economy,” Adesuyi said, adding: “Owing to inadequate power generation and distribution that have manifested in frequent collapse of the national grid, we cannot talk seriously of boosting industrialization just as national security has become problematic.”

He explained that the partnership will avail customers the benefit of Cummins Power Generation’s over 100 years of experience in power generation and an extensive global distributor network to match the right generating, transfer and control technologies with their power needs for continuous, prime, peaking or standby power.

“Havilah Group’s partnership with Cummins Power Generation will ensure that our customers get unequalled reliability, power quality, rated performance and efficient operation whilst meeting or exceeding all global air quality regulatory standards for stationary and non-road diesel-engine generator sets,” Adesuyi said, stressing, “The efficiency in the everyday use of transformational power will augur well for the industrial and economic development of Nigeria as well as improving the security of life and property.”

With over 20 years of procurement experience, Havilah Group has grown to be the first port of call in Nigeria for procurement services and has great affiliations and partnerships with various internationally renowned companies in the area of records management, library and archiving development, library equipment procurement and supply and power generation.