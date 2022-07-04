Police neutralize three kidnappers, rescue Italian Reverend Father in Edo Police 

Police neutralize three kidnappers, rescue Italian Reverend Father in Edo Police 

Monday, July 4, 2022 5:25 pm


Reverend Father, Luigi Brenda

By Jethro IbilekePolice operatives attached to Iguobazuwa Division, in Edo state, on Sunday rescued an Italian Reverend Father, Luigi Brenda, who was kidnapped by gunmen.

The 68-year-old members of Somascan Father’s Community, was kidnapped by the hoodlums along Ogunwenyi through Usen community, in Ovia South West Local government area of the state.

A statement on Monday by the state Command deputy spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, noted that the operatives received information about the abduction of the clergy at about 5.45 pm on Sunday.

It added that three of the hoodlums were neutralized in a heavy gun battle, while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gun shot injuries, as they abandoned their victim.

“On receipt of the information, the operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, the superior fire power of the police operatives neutralized [three] of the kidnappers while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gun shot injuries abandoning the victim.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Igbinedion [University] Teaching Hospital, Okada, for medical attention. Meanwhile, intensive bush combing is ongoing with the aim of arresting the Suspected kidnappers now on the run,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a massively deployment of police operatives to most of the identified volatile areas in the state. and the move has started yielding positive results.

Yaro who admonished the people in the state not to deter in partnering with the command through availing it with prompt and useful information that will lead to the arrest of criminals terrorising the state, further reiterated the command’s commitment in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir is exam free day – NECO
    2 hours ago

    How Women’s Participation Can Bridge Digital Gender Divide – Adeniyi
    4 hours ago

    IBEDC decries the spate of vandalism within its franchise
    4 hours ago

    Video: Secrets of my fitness at 70 plus – Asimolowo
    12 hours ago

    Ademola- Olateju: Nigeria feeding its youths to the Sahara, Mediterranean
    17 hours ago

    ‘Ashewo’ politics and the future of Nigeria
    1 day ago

    Ecobank in Partnership with Basketmouth Premiers “Papa Benji” Season 3
    President Muhammadu Buhar 1 day ago

    Buhari should meet ASUU’s demands fast – ASUU