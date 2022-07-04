Police neutralize three kidnappers, rescue Italian Reverend Father in Edo Police 

Police operatives attached to Iguobazuwa Division, in Edo state, on Sunday rescued an Italian Reverend Father, Luigi Brenda, who was kidnapped by gunmen.

The 68-year-old members of Somascan Father’s Community, was kidnapped by the hoodlums along Ogunwenyi through Usen community, in Ovia South West Local government area of the state.

A statement on Monday by the state Command deputy spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, noted that the operatives received information about the abduction of the clergy at about 5.45 pm on Sunday.

It added that three of the hoodlums were neutralized in a heavy gun battle, while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gun shot injuries, as they abandoned their victim.

“On receipt of the information, the operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, the superior fire power of the police operatives neutralized [three] of the kidnappers while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gun shot injuries abandoning the victim.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Igbinedion [University] Teaching Hospital, Okada, for medical attention. Meanwhile, intensive bush combing is ongoing with the aim of arresting the Suspected kidnappers now on the run,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a massively deployment of police operatives to most of the identified volatile areas in the state. and the move has started yielding positive results.

Yaro who admonished the people in the state not to deter in partnering with the command through availing it with prompt and useful information that will lead to the arrest of criminals terrorising the state, further reiterated the command’s commitment in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.