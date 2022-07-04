IBEDC decries the spate of vandalism within its franchise

IBEDC decries the spate of vandalism within its franchise

Monday, July 4, 2022 2:09 pm


 

IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has decried the spate of vandalism within its network, and said the activities of vandals is beginning to cripple power distribution to its esteemed customers.

A statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company, Engr. John Ayodele said on the 29th of June, at night, unknown civilians and armed men cladded in Police and Civil Defense uniforms, carted away IBEDC 33kV underground cables at Mokola Round-about in Ibadan, Oyo State. “The stolen cables feed Agodi Injection Substation, where Government House, the State Secretariat, Agodi and majority of Bodija area and thousands of other urban customers are serviced.

This means the economic power and livelihood of these people have been grossly disrupted, as we are incapacitated by the stolen cables to meet the supply demand. And this is just one of the various instances of the nefarious activities of vandals within our franchise” Engr. Ayodele said IBEDC losses over Fifty Million Naira every month to vandals through stolen cables, damaged transformers, and other network infrastructure.

He also appealed to IBEDC customers to jealously guard electrical installations within their environments to avoid being plunged into unexpected darkness, as the company cannot afford to replace any vandalized installations for now.

“We implore all residents and Customers to report any act suspected to be vandalism to the nearest Police Station, Civil Defence and the Department of State Service. IBEDC does not operate late nights and all activities that occur after 8pm should be suspected and reported accordingly”, he said.

