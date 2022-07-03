Buhari Welcomes Berthing of First Ship at Lekki Port

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, congratulated the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and all stakeholders in the maritime industry on the successful berthing of the first ship at Lekki Deep Seaport.

The vessel, ZHEN HUA 28, delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes that would help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

The President recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Seaport, “is hinged on growing the economy, creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation.”

He commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who are working round the clock to make the operationalization of Lekki Deep sea port before the end of the year a reality, reassuring them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.

President Buhari recognised that the nation’s maritime and aquatic resources “are critical to the livelihoods of Nigerians and the Government will spare no effort in successfully harnessing the potential of the sector.”

Constructed by China Habour Engineering firm, the $2 billion Lekki Deep Seaport is in the Lagos Free Trade Zone. According to the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, who received the marine vessel “Zhen Hua 28,” yesterday, the Lekki Deep Seaport, when operational, would reduce ship waiting time by 50 to 60 per cent.

“The successful delivery today at the Lekki Deep Seaport of three Super Post Panamax state-of-the-art Ship to Shore (STS) Cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries (RTG) is a testament to the unflinching commitment of NPA to providing the support necessary for placing Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports.