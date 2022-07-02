Video: Dont turn the other cheek to terrorists, defend yourselves – Adeboye

Video: Dont turn the other cheek to terrorists, defend yourselves – Adeboye

Saturday, July 2, 2022 10:57 am


Pastor Enoch Adeboye

For terrorists killing Christians, the time of turning the other cheek when slapped by the enemy is over. Since the matter goes beyond slapping to murder, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, of God has said Christians should now defend themselves.

He said this at the July 2022 Holy Ghost Service, held every month on Kilometre 44, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“From now on it is going to be fire for fire,” he argued, adding that it is biblical to defend oneself in the face of danger or death.

In his words: “Some jokers said Churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram, let the devil try any nonsense, from now on it is going to be fire for fire.”

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself, If you find the place let me know. He said that if they slap you on the right cheek turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.”

He added: “I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service.”

Below is the video:

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Video: Fani Kayode blasts EU, North African countries over death of migrants
    3 hours ago

    Union Bank’s Save and Win Promo Returns, More Customers to be Rewarded With Over N55m
    Wife of the deceased, Kofo, his son, Ayodele at Evening of Tributes in Memory of Professor Femi Soyinka held at Divine Grace Event Centre on New Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan 4 hours ago

    Laughter, fun as family, friends pay glowing tributes to Prof. Femi Soyinka
    9 hours ago

    Tinubu’s supposed meeting with Wike in France is fake news
    Professor James Currey and Onyeka Nwelue at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford. 13 hours ago

    The 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature shortlist announced
    Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: 17 hours ago

    Appeal court sentences Senator Nwaoboshi to seven years imprisonment
    23 hours ago

    How I met my husband Femi Soyinka, why our love blossomed for 48 years – Kofo
    1 day ago

    Divided House: PDP Grapples With Internal Conflicts