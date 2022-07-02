Video: Dont turn the other cheek to terrorists, defend yourselves – Adeboye

For terrorists killing Christians, the time of turning the other cheek when slapped by the enemy is over. Since the matter goes beyond slapping to murder, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, of God has said Christians should now defend themselves.

He said this at the July 2022 Holy Ghost Service, held every month on Kilometre 44, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“From now on it is going to be fire for fire,” he argued, adding that it is biblical to defend oneself in the face of danger or death.

In his words: “Some jokers said Churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram, let the devil try any nonsense, from now on it is going to be fire for fire.”

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself, If you find the place let me know. He said that if they slap you on the right cheek turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.”

He added: “I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service.”

Below is the video: