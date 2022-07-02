Tinubu’s supposed meeting with Wike in France is fake news

The Tinubu Media Office has declared as fake the viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between the party’s Presidential Standard-bearer, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

According to the statement signed by Tunde Rahmam, “It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.”

He went further: “This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”