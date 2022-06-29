NDLEA Arrests 9 Suspects, seizes drugs worth 3.6bn at Tincan Island Port

By Esther Komolafe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Tincan Island command revealed that the command arrest nine suspects and made seizure of different banned drugs worth N3.6 billion between January and June, 2022.

The Narcotic Commander (NC) of the Command, Mohammed Aminu Abubakar, stated this during his address at the commemoration of the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at the Tincan Island Truck Park in Lagos recently.

The commander said that the drugs seized include; 1,500kg or 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol (Tafrodol), 120mg and 239kg of cannabis India hemp also known as Colorado. He added that a total of nine suspects was arrested in relation to the seizures and have been charged to court.

The NDLEA boss said the theme of this year’s commemoration is tagged Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis. He made it known that the agency’s focus is on public health rather than the conventional emphasis on criminal matter approach.

Commandant Mohammed calls for Collaboration with stakeholders for closer and meaningful co-operation to make it difficult for the ports to be used for drugs trafficking. While also noting that the command would not relent on its words to rid the port of drug influx.