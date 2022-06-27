IBEDC appeals to customers to pay bills, says tariffs are fixed by NERC

Monday, June 27, 2022 2:56 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has appealed to its esteemed customers with huge outstanding to pay their bills. This is to avoid any kind of interruption due to the ongoing mass disconnection exercise.

A statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the Company (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said IBEDC is embarking on a mass disconnection exercise, because of payment apathy by customers, which is adversely affecting quality service delivery.

“We are retooling our revenue drive strategy to ensure that the monies that have been left uncollected through huge debts, non-payment of bills, underpayment of bills, meter bye-passing, use of illicit meters and energy theft are raked in to enable us to meet our obligations to the customers and the market operators”.

As we all know there has been a major drop in the electricity generated across the country that has invariably caused the reduced power supply to our valued customers; this drop in generation from the GENCOs is also traceable to their inability to pay for gas, which is denominated in dollars. When customers do not pay for electricity consumed, it has a ripple effect, as we cannot service the electricity value chain.

The COO however urged customers with disputed bills to lodge their complaints at the nearest IBEDC Office to seek redress or adjustments in cases where the claims are genuine and verifiable. Furthermore, he pleaded with customers to obtain their meters under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP) to put a stop to disputes over billing.

“The meters will record your accurate consumption, so please apply for a pre-paid meter if you are unmetered, if your meters are obsolete or faulty; and if you have a new building. Visit any IBEDC office in your location or go online to apply for the meters on msms.ibedc.com or www.ibedc.com” he said.

He also explained that customers who purchase meters under the MAP scheme will get their monies back in due course through energy units. On the issue of tariff rates that have generated arguments in some quarters, Engr. Ayodele said only the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has the power to determine what customers should pay for electricity based on their hours of supply.

