Akeredolu, Oyetola, Obasa Greet Sanwo-Olu at 57

Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN; Adegboyega Oyetola of Ondo and Osun, in that order and Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, have congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Akeredolu described the Lagos State Governor as a rare gem whose reign in the Centre of Excellence has brought progress and development.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu hailed Sanwo-Olu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the people.

“His passion for a greater Lagos is alluring. He has dedicated himself to the progress and development of Lagos and Lagasians. He has shown excellent leadership.

“Undoubtedly, Jide’s humility and brilliance have combined to make him a quintessential leader of the people. He is a valuable asset to the good people of Lagos State.

“Your positive impact on your people has endeared you to their hearts as a servant leader with incurable passion for growth and prosperity.

“No wonder you are loved by all. You have continued to justify the mandate and love of the people. You are a dependable brother. A committed progressive.” The Governor added.

Governor Akeredolu prayed God to grant the Lagos State Governor unending peace and good health, while wishing him a prosperous birthday.

Also, Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, hailed Sanwo-Olu for his sterling performance and outstanding achievements as Governor of the Centre of Excellence, delivering democratic dividends to the people.

He lauded him for improving the state of infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in Lagos in an outstanding manner since assumption of office, adding that the people are proud of his commitment to public service.

Oyetola prayed God to bless Governor Sanwo-Olu with many more years of sound health to continue his service to the people of Lagos and humanity.

“On behalf of my family, government and good people of Osun, I heartily felicitate my colleague and brother Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on attaining the age of 57 in sound health and happiness. I pray God Almighty grant you more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue to serve the good people of Lagos and humanity,” Oyetola added.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, in his congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Dr. Obasa told the Governor: “Your purposefulness and dedication to serving the people of Lagos has resulted in unprecedented achievements even in the face of current economic realities.

“Under your administration and supported by the state legislature, our dear state has kept on setting the pace for others to follow as we grow greater and develop better.