The 6th Osundare International Poetry Festival comes up Monday

The 6th Osundare International Poetry Festival comes up Monday

Thursday, June 23, 2022 4:35 pm


Professor Niyi Osundare

The 6th Niyi Osundare International Poetry Festival (NOIPOFEST) will come up on Monday 27 June 2022, in Ado-Ekiti.

The theme is Pandemic, Lockdowns and the Poet.

The Keynote Speaker will be Professor Saleh Abdul Kwami, while Governor John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is the Special Guest of Honour.

NOIPOFEST started in 2015 in honour of the multiple award-winning Osundare, a world-class poet, scholar and public intellectual who previously taught at the Department of English, University of Ibadan.

Born in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, in 1947, Prof Osundare was educated at the University of Ibadan, University of Leeds and York University, Toronto, Canada.

poetry collections include ‹City Without People: The Katrina Poems›, ‹Random Blues›, ‹Days›, ‹The Word Is an Egg›, ‹Midlife›, ‹Waiting Laughter’s›, ‹Moonsongs› and ‹The Eye of the Earth› among others.

Professor Osundare has won awards and prizes, including the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize, the Cadbury/ANA Prize, the Commonwealth Poetry Prize, the Noma Award, the Tchicaya U Tam›si Award for African Poetry, and the Fonlon/Nichols Award for «excellence in literary creativity combined with significant contributions to Human Rights in Africa». He received the 2014 Nigerian National Merit Award.

He was a columnist for Newswatch and had poetry columns in Sunday Tribune, the rested NEXT newspaper, and The Nation. His latest works, ‹GREEN: Sighs of Our Ailing Planet› and ‹Snapsongs: Home groans and Foreign flares›, were released earlier this year.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

     Office of the Vice-President
    9 hours ago

    Lawyer wears “olokun’ traditional attire to Supreme Court 
    Oando headquarters in Lagos 11 hours ago

    After 2 years, Oando releases financial statements, resolves shareholder dispute
    12 hours ago

    Updated: Ekweremadu, Wife, Arrested: To Appear in UK Court Today
    13 hours ago

    Suspected Masterminds of Owo Church Massacre Arrested by Amotekun
    Ex President Jonathan 16 hours ago

    Jonathan to chair unveiling of book on 2014 National Conference
    16 hours ago

    NEC Hosts International Forum on Human Capital Development Today
    1 day ago

    FRSC Corp Marshal commissions Dangote truck driving school