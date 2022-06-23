Lawyer wears “olokun’ traditional attire to Supreme Court 

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, a lawyer and human rights activist, created some drama at the Supreme Court today. The Delta state indigen and a devotee of ‘olokun’, a sea goddess, added feathers and other African traditional outfits to his robe.

When many started snapping him with their phones and others gazed at him with their mouths hanging slack, the judge had to rise and resumed after some time.

When journalists pestered him with questions, the lawyer responded that it was a protest against the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the hijab. That is, the Apex Court legalized the wearing of hijab in schools and public places in Nigeria. So, why should he, an ‘olokun’ devotee not be free to wear his goddess’ attire to court, a public place?

He added: “I am very grateful to the Supreme Court for taking a resounding decision that promotes section 38 of the 1999 constitution.

“Henceforth, this is how I would be dressing as I am an adherer to the Olookun river goddess injunctions.

“The decision stresses the importance of Section 38 of the 1999 constitution that says all religions are free to wear their religious costume in schools and public spaces.

“After all, Nigeria is a multi-religious country. So anyone that tries to stop me from dressing like this is infringing on my constitutional rights,”

To him, students in Nigeria can also follow his example. “The pronouncement of the apex court is that we can bring religion into the public space and I have just demonstrated the same by joining this proceeding dressed as an olokun devotee,” Omirhobo stated further.