Customs Records N818m revenue into FG coffers for May 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10:26 pm


HK Ejibunu

 

By Esther Komolafe

The  Nigeria Customs Service of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja under the Acting Controller DC Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, has recorded N818 million in revenue into the federal government coffers for May 2022.

Also, it paid  N64.3 million on underpayment cargoes as revenue into the federal government purse for the reviewed month.

The acting comptroller made this known through a press release made available to the media.

The DC  said that in a renewed vigour to fight the menace of smuggling, the unit had strategized its operations to block revenue leakages and to also curb the import/ export of prohibited goods.

He also said that the unit employed the use of intelligence and meticulous documentary checks to recover these noticeable revenues and goods suspected to have contravened customs laws.

He revealed further that various goods were intercepted for various amongst which were accurate duty payment evasion, concealment, under declaration, false declaration and transfer of value.

According to him, the seizures were made from various locations within the zone (Southwestern states) with the arrest of fourteen suspects.

The breakdown  of the seizures is as follows “

 

9,917, 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to over 16 trucks

812, 5kg and 120, 2kg of basmati rice

41,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit( PMS)

4, 20 Ft containers of processed wood

1,641 bales of used clothes

5 units of vehicles

8,500 pieces of used tyres

599 cartons of frozen poultry products

116,3 kilograms of Indian Hemp

29 units of motorcycles

54 cartons of creams

42 units of tiger generators and

3,260 pairs of used shoes.

 

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to cultivate the habit of consuming and promoting our local products. This act, according to him, would “put an end to the activities of the die-hard smugglers in our country.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

