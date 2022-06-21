Buhari sends names of replacement for Amaechi, 6 other ex-ministers to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday send a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for consideration and confirmation in replacement of Rotimi Amaechi and other Ministers who quit his cabinet to go ad contest the primary for the 2023 election

Aside Amaechi, six other Ministers who resigned to contest in the just concluded 2023 election primaries.

Their nomination is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Dr .Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter listed the ministerial designates to include: Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon-Umana(Akwa-Ibom), Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi), Goodluck Obia (Imo) Umar Ibrahim(Kano), Ademola Adewole (Ondo), Udum Odi (Rivers).

Buhari said it was his expectation to receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the nominees by the Senate.