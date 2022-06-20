“God said Asiwaju Tinubu will win 2023 elections with landslide” –Bishop Williams

Bishop Kayode Williams, the itinerant preacher, reached out to this reporter ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, precisely on Thursday, June 2, 2023, where he gave prophecies about the shadow election with unbelievable accuracy judging by the outcome. In this exclusive interview with FUNKE COLE, the Abeokuta convicted felon who got presidential pardon in 2000, shared interesting insights on how Tinubu would win the presidential election in 2023 and more. Excerpts:

In the runup to the APC primaries that just finished and was keenly contested, you said Asiwaju would win with a landslide despite the many hurdles put before him. I recalled last week that you also had a revelation from God where you said so many persons will be silenced permanently and politically. It has come to pass. How do you feel about your prophetic messages manifesting before the presence of everybody?

I feel very comfortable, even when others are not comfortable with what will happen. Even when a consensus candidate was announced, people started calling that Bishop you said that Tinubu will win. I said there’s no confusion. Forever the issue of Tinubu becoming the candidate for APC has been settled and to top that, God has confirmed it. It is not just for the primaries; come 2023 February Tinubu is going to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Forever oh Lord Thy word is settled in heaven and when something is settled in heaven it comes to reality on earth. So, I’m comfortable because I know what I’m saying is not my own words but the directive of God. It is God giving us the message, His method which is divine is Tinubu. For the matter of Tinubu’s victory in the general election it is settled in heaven. I know Tinubu will win and that some people will be permanently silenced in the political arena because they have done miscalculation, they have been badly advised by the enemy and they are paying dearly for it because they did not focus on God. Thank God for people who came out to support Tinubu at that period, that is a divine intervention. And the people who are really people of God, even people that we hold in high esteem and we expected them to know better to bear the confirmation of Tinubu at that stage came out to say no, ‘I’m stepping up.’ Here’s a man who is supposed to know better to give leadership, coming out boldly to say that he is going to be the 16th president. So stepping up now is giving somebody zero? But God has confirmed it to those who are saying the truth now. So, there’s confusion in their midst.

Talking about prophecies, it is common knowledge that most of the aspirants relied heavily on the prophecies of their General Overseers, Ulamas, or marabouts that see visions for them. But, in your own case, it is different…

(Cuts in)… I’m God’s raw material and I’m speaking directly from God. I have not been soiled with the bread of the palace so to speak. Of course, I’m not against most of them and I don’t even castigate them for saying what’s wrong. I’m only encouraging them again to go back and seek God’s face because something must have gone wrong somewhere. This is because if God speaks, it will be confirmed. If you say God has not anointed this man and you say there is no way Tinubu can ever be president, are you the one or you’re just calculating or predicting or it’s just permutation? God doesn’t give you a gift and then say before that gift gets to you oooo you must pay tithe. No. God gives freely. So, what I’m saying up till today is that this political programme that is going on in this nation will succeed no matter the obstacles set along the pathway.

You seem too confident. But how do you convince teeming Nigerians out there that Tinubu is the messiah the country needs right now to turn the economic tide around?

I never said Tinubu is the messiah, because he is a human being. In fact, we cannot equate a mere mortal to the position of the messiah. Only Jesus Christ is the messiah. But the real language God spoke to me concerning Tinubu is that he is His secret for the 2023 general elections. That Tinubu is His anointed President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God is going to use him. The strategy he (Tinubu) will use is going to be implemented by God. God will be giving him the directive and the mandate. Therefore, he (Tinubu) should not go and sell himself to the marabouts. He shouldn’t think because everybody is prophesying that such people are now prophets. God Himself Has said, at the end time many false prophets will rise up. But at the end God would say to the prophets with questionable character, “Go back, you’re an evil worker.” So such evil workers, whatever they’re saying it is just for their bellies. But what I’m telling you is what God is saying. God Has said He wants to use Tinubu for us. I said the same thing even to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu then. You can see the role he (Akeredolu) played in Tinubu’s eventual emergence. I recalled some years ago when Akeredolu wanted to be the governor, God asked me to write letters to all the Obas, particularly Oba Adedapo Tejuosho. He (God) gave me the directive that the letters should be sent by Oba Tejuosho. And I remembered then that Oba Tejuosho delivered the letters himself. So it’s not a secret thing at all.

God Has deposited a lot of gifts and talents in Tinubu which God wants to use for the nation, Nigeria. So Tinubu will not die prematurely without fulfilling God’s plan for him on earth. God is going to use Tinubu not just for the Yoruba race but the entire nation. So Tinubu’s coming is entirely God’s making. I’m convinced about that no doubt.

What do you say about prophets who have made pronouncements concerning the political gladiators including Tinubu and whose prophecies have fallen flat…

With all due respect to Christian elders, all prophets, I cannot tag anybody a fake prophet or say that someone is not a man of God. No. God knows those who are serving Him in truth and light. Mine is to respect those who I perceive as my seniors working in the Lord’s vineyard just as I demand respect from those I senior too. And if they don’t, that is left to them. I don’t hate them nor will I castigate them.

Now that Tinubu has emerged as the APC presidential candidate, are you willing to join forces with other Christian denominations other than your group to help do God’s work as regards your prophetic vision about Tinubu?

Of course, we cannot do it alone. As I told you in time past, the Integrity Ministers International Ministry Incorporated (IMIM) is made up of members from different bodies with cells and chapters across the 36 states of the federation as well as in the 774 local government areas. We have leaders across all the localities in the country. We are also members of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and we recognise it as the umbrella body of Christians. But because we believe in people that are gifted we engage them too, especially the independent ministers, church founders, most of who are doing very well. We work more with itinerant evangelists, prophets, and it will shock you to know that some of them are resident in hard-to-reach communities and they have never come into the city. But these sets of people pray 24/7 and are very close to the grassroots and can mobilise members at very short notices for electioneering campaign unlike the elite churches where the archbishops, pastors and general overseers cannot vote or compel their members to vote for a particular candidate because of the doctrines and positions they hold. Most of these pastors cannot come out to say what I’m saying boldly right now because they have both PDP, APC, Labour Party, etc, as members of their congregations. But in our own case, even if we have members spread across the different political divide, we can still share any message we receive from God without let or hindrance. This is because God’s message Has no bondage nor boundary and nobody can cage the message of God. As an independent minister of God I don’t require any permission from CAN to deliver God’s message. I will say it at the right time to help my country and that is what has happened in this instance. I’m certain beyond any doubt that Nigeria will not go down. This forthcoming general election is going to make Nigeria arise and shine and join the comity of other successful and more economically developed countries. I can tell you for a fact that this is God’s promise for Nigeria.

What specifically will your members do now to help Tinubu’s cause?

Ever before the primaries we have been mobilising ourselves because we are very optimistic and 100 per cent sure that Tinubu will win the ticket. In the Acts of the Apostles, chapter 27, verse 8, “And, hardly passing it, came unto a place which is called The Safe Havens; nigh where unto was the city of Lasea.” Yoruba, “Nigbati asifi agbara kaka koja re awade ibiti an pe ni ebute yiyanju. ti osumo ilu Lasea.” Ise awon Aposteli Ori ketadi logbon, ese ikejo. That is what has happened to Tinubu now because the little hurdle he overcame was in keeping with God’s promise. God said he (Tinubu) will pass through hard terrain. What I’m saying for Tinubu today, I prophesied the same thing for Buhari that time. I said Buhari will win. The first time, God showed it to me, as well as the second time and it all came to pass. Even for former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, I did the same thing for him too. I recalled at that time that Oba Tejuosho invited him. I told Amosun he was going to be the governor then. But it was very tough because Otunba Gbenga Daniel did everything to frustrate him then. When Amosun came and met some of us ministers in the company of Oba Tejuosho and another Chief Adewolu, I think then the Agoro of Abeokuta. We were all in the same room and we prayed for Amosun. He won the election the first time and when the second term came God said to me Amosun will win again and it came to pass.

I also remembered that when Babajide Sanwo-Olu was about to contest for the first time in Lagos State and he had issues with Ambode, I called Baba Eto, Cardinal James Odumbaku. I told him Sanwo-Olu will win that election and it came to pass. I also remembered telling Odumbaku about my prophetic message from God about Tinubu’s emergence as President with a document presented to him. I did all these with no ulterior motive in mind but just delivering God’s message and nothing more. These people are all hearing me and they cannot say I later came to them to collect money or something. No. I hold programmes, especially prayer meetings where I make these prophetic messages known to the public.

What precisely can you say has given you assurance about Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general elections?

Already God Has shown me what will happen between Tinubu and Atiku. God revealed to me that hence Tinubu congratulated Atiku. That means Tinubu will defeat Atiku in the race. Honestly Atiku cannot win. It’s not that I’m cursing him. No. I love him because his wife is also a Yoruba woman. So, when I make a prophecy, I don’t do so based on hatred, sentiments or ethnicity. I also recalled prophesying that Wike will win the governorship elections in Rivers State then. I have not even met Wike all my life but God revealed to me that he would win the governorship elections then even though Rivers State is supposed to be an APC State. Despite working so very hard, God didn’t allow victory for the APC but the PDP candidate won.

I also remembered somebody called to inform me that the late Ajumobi was going to contest and that no man particularly from the old western region has ever won election twice in Oyo State including Bola Ige. I told the person Ajumobi will win the second term election and break that jinx. I said something is wrong with the land and God will change that situation but Ajumobi’s future is in the Hands of God. As I learnt in the course of my career, even if somebody is going to die and God reveals it to you; you don’t need to tell somebody that he will die because when that man prays very well, God can change the situation. So my message is going to Nigerians undiluted without bias but pure revelation.

*You said a while ago that you have been delivering prophecies consistently over the years to so many politicians. So what benefits have come to you through these prophecies all these years in terms of patronage and all?*

(Cuts in). I did the same thing for Baba Obasanjo. Before he came out of prison, I told Oba Tejuosho that he (Obasanjo) will come out of prison to become the president. To the glory of God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, I never went back to beg for anything. But I can tell you that the first benefit that I had in government was when Obasanjo invited me to Aso Rock after consultation with the Council of State, where all the governors and former heads of states met and they gave me a presidential pardon. That for me is the best gift I can ever have which I think is more than money. I can show you a copy. It was gazetted. I was pardoned alongside Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti and Salisu Buhari, the erstwhile Speaker who was impeached for certificate forgery at some point in time and two journalists as well. I can’t exactly remember their names now. I’m not begging for anything per se. No. Of course, the only government that I can say I gained any form of monetary reward from is the then Lagos State governor Babatunde Fashola. Every time I’m celebrating my birthday on July 30th, he always sent Rev. Adebiyi then his Special Adviser on Political Matters, now of blessed memory to me. Rev. Adebiyi and I were both classmates at the University of Lagos, where I did my Advanced Diploma in Human Resources Management after my imprisonment. For the eight years Fashola was the governor, I used to receive the sum of N500, 000 for me to celebrate my birthday then. God told me I must not be covetous. Don’t forget I used to be an armed robber and God divinely operated me to become a man of God. I should respect Him. The reason why I have members in all the states of the federation is because I was General Evangelist to The Apostolic Church Nigeria in charge of Lagos and Western/Northern Areas (LAWNA). That enabled me to mobilised men and women from states to states. That is what gave me the opportunity of meeting different people and making friends as well as contacts across the country. And now I have them as members and we have been consulting each other ever since. God Has ordained me not just to prophecy but to work for His cause. That’s the gift God Has given to me and He said I should use it to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and humanity as a whole. In fact, at some point I had to sell off one of my cars to organise prayer meetings we held in the course of undergoing the divine assignment for Tinubu presidency. I did this out of conviction because I believe very strongly that nothing and nobody can stop God’s work. The work must go on.

What is your last word for the APC flag-bearer?

Finally, while we join other teeming supporters to congratulate Asiwaju for winning the APC primaries and wish him well as he goes into the campaign trail proper, we want to sound some note of caution to him too. They call him Jagaban. He only knows that it sounds funny and powerful. But the attributes of God in his life will not diminish. God Has fulfilled His own promise to him so he should fulfil his own promise unto God too. He (Tinubu) must not avenge, revenge, or fight for himself because God Has already fought for him. Let them be fighting themselves and licking their wounds. This is because so many people, because of what has happened to Tinubu, have been wounded. So he should not compound their problems. I’m challenging him today that the gift he has from God is very delicate so he must struggle seriously not to disappoint. God Has elevated Tinubu and even the angels are rejoicing because of him. He must not miss that chance and he must not overdo it. God Has given him a very good supporter in the woman that he married and that is Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He is a Muslim and she is a Christian. Let him understand the language of her advice. That woman would be instrumental to his winning the elections because she is a true woman of God. So I’m begging Tinubu to give that woman the opportunity to advise him on some things that are important. It’s true that not all advice must be taken but when it matters most her advice as a woman of God must be taken seriously. His coming now is just like a father of the Nigerian nation. He is not just a presidential candidate. No. He must see himself like that. The Lord Has revealed that Tinubu is the next President through whom God will use to change the destiny of this great country.