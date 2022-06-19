Insurgents Kill 3 Worshippers in 2 Churches in Kaduna

After the Owo massacre in early June, insurgents again stormed Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They killed three people.

This was confirmed by Samuel Arunwa, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs and DSP Mohammad Jalige, the Kaduna Command Police Public Relations Officer.

In his words: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

The terrorists, according to him came in motorbikes, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu where they attacked the Christian faithful in the two churches.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a yet-to-be-identified woman.

“An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped,” according to reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away from some valuables from the villages,” he said.

Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, apart from condemning the attack, sent her condolences to the families of the victims.