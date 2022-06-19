As Tinubu Returns to Lagos Today, See Heavy Traffic Routes

Sunday, June 19, 2022 8:38 am


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, will, this afternoon, return to Lagos State. Therefore, the Lagos Traffic Advisory for today, roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and those leading to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, which is the venue of the reception, will experience heavy traffic.

“Please be informed that some parts of Lagos Metropolis will have heavy vehicular inflow due to the arrival of APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos State, and a reception (mass political rally) is planned for him.

“Huge Party Members would be mobilised in the aforementioned routes and the following roads will be congested Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Mainland, Somolu, Bariga, Oshodi-Isolo and Environs,” part of the advisory read

Apart from being hosted by the Lagos State Government at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Committee, issued a welcome statement, entitled, ‘Welcome Home: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.
According to Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman for Tinubu’s Campaign Organisation, “Tinubu is indeed coming tomorrow (today). He will be hosted by the Lagos State Government and a reception is being arranged for him.”
Lagos State Governance Advisory Committee also wrote: “On behalf of the teeming members of the APC, we welcome home the presidential candidate of the party and Asiwaju of Lagos, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Your resounding victory in the presidential primary of the party is a national endorsement, an eloquent testimony of your pan-Nigerian outlook and disposition.
“You were chosen for being a firm believer in the Nigerian project and a tireless advocate of the nation’s prosperity and the general well-being of all, regardless of creed, geography or background.

“Welcome back home, the visioner of a prosperous Lagos, the worthy flag bearer of our great party,” part of the statement read.

