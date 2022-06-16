Ekiti Election: Biodun Oyebanji Remains Our Candidate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has waved off as fake thes that an Abuja court had nullified the party’s governorship primary.

In a telephone chat with PMNEWS this evening, Segun Dele Dipe state’s APC Publicity Secretary dismissed it as the “handiwork of propagandists”

He proceeded to send the press release he signed, titled, ‘Ekiti Guber: Biodun Oyebanji remains APC candidate, no court nullified Ekiti APC primary’,debunking the rumour. He asked the party members and the Ekiti electorate “to disregard the rumour and discountenance it as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass”.

Biodun Oyebanji, according to him, “remains the leading candidate in Saturday’s election.”

He said, “The warped rumour is a demarketing gimmick of some desperate opposition who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.

“While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour serious, we, however, owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.

“Yes, there were some cases filed by some disgruntled elements regarding the governorship primaries we organized in January this year, which saw to the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the candidate of our party, but none has gone beyond the preliminary stage and all of them have been transferred back to Ekiti for hearing.

“No High Court is sitting on any matter regarding our primary in Abuja as at today. Furthermore, every matter relating to the primary has been adjourned till September this year. To the best of our knowledge, none is up for hearing at the moment. The only one perhaps is in the wildest imagination of our detractors, which cannot see the light of day. Our party remains focused on the coming election and sure of untainted victory at the end.”

“APC, therefore, calls on all electorate in the state to remain calm and unshaken in their resolve to ensure that their adored candidate, Oyebanji, and adored party, APC coast home to victory come Saturday, 18 June 2022,” Dipe stated.