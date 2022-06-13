Lagos Govt. declares three days of mourning over Owo killings

Lagos Govt. declares three days of mourning over Owo killings

Monday, June 13, 2022 11:23 pm


Flags flying half-mast at the Governor’s Office, Alausa on Monday, June 13, 2022 in commemoration of 3-day mourning over Owo killing

Flags flying half-mast at the Governor's Office, Alausa on Monday, June 13, 2022 in commemoration of 3-day mourning over Owo killing

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government has declared three days of mourning over the killings at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Monday, that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the observation of the mourning.

Omotoso said that flags are flying at half mast in Lagos following Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

”The action is for three days to mourn the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, terrorist attack.

”The decision to mourn the victims came at a South-West Governors’ June 10 virtual meeting, which reviewed the security situation in the region.

”The communique issued after the meeting was signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Seyi Makinde, Oyo, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

”The governors condemned in very strong terms the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West,” he said.

Omotoso said that the governors recommended an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of undocumented settlers by security agencies in all the states.

He said that the governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in crisis management and intelligence gathering at all times.

The commissioner said that Gov Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents and visitors to remain law-abiding and vigilant, as the government is doing everything to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the state. (NAN)

