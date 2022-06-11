June 12: Tinubu, Soyinka, Atiku, Obi, Others to Speak at Abiola’s Compound Sunday

Saturday, June 11, 2022 10:22 am


MKO Abiola

Tomorrow, Sunday, is June 12, another Democracy Day. An event will be organised at MKO Abiola’s Lagos Family Compound (Nigeria’s Democracy Centre) by the June 12 Movement.

There will be prayers, tributes, roll calls of honour of heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s Democracy, and the Laying of a Wreath of Honour in memory of Abiola.

According to a statement signed by Prof Anthony Kila Chairman, Organising Committee, Prof Wole Soyinka, Olisa Agbakoba, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Femi Falana and other critical stakeholders, will deliver tributes there.

As contained in the statement: “June 12 Democracy Day Celebration is in commemoration of the Annual Anniversary of the June 12 DEMOCRACY Day. The June 12 Democracy Movement of Nigeria convened by Eminent Pro-Democracy Compatriots, wishes to announce that it shall be hosting eminent Nigerians and Pro-Democracy Activists on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Residence of MKO Abiola, the winner of the Presidential elections of June 12, 1993, who died in military incarceration for refusing to renounce the historic mandate freely given to him by Nigerians.”

 

