Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Anambra

Saturday, June 11, 2022 10:23 pm


A youth leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Emeka Alaehobi, has been found dead about 24 hours after he was abducted.

The remains of the APGA youth leader who was kidnapped on Friday was found at Utuh junction in Nnewi South local government area on Saturday.

Alaehobi, was abducted, Thursday, by gunmen from his residence at Ukpor community and Utuh, where the gunmen dropped his corpse is said to be 11 minutes’ drive to the community.

Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson of Anambra Police Command who confirmed the incident, however, said the vtim’s corpse had been removed before the police operatives got to the area where it was dumped.

“When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons, we are yet to identify, and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youth leader.”

He added that police have launched an operation to track down the killers of Alaehobi.

