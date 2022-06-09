N549.6 million debt: Sterling bank, Dr. Andy Uba settle out of court

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria yesterday entered judgement as per terms of settlement between Sterling bank Plc and Dr. Andy Nnamdi Uba filed before the court as judgement of the court. This is in a debt recovery suit of N549,618,527.76 filed against Dr.Andy Uba and his company Linc Linc Nigeria Limited.

In an affidavit accompanied by the motion sworn to by a legal practitioner Adeleresin Philips-Adeleye and filed before the court by Dr Oladapo Olanipekun SAN on behalf of Sterling bank Plc for service on Mahmud Abubakar Magaji SAN, counsel representing Dr. Andy Uba and his company Linc Nigeria Limited,It was stated that,by a writ of Summons dated 17 June 2020, Sterling bank seeks the following reliefs against Dr.Andy Uba and his company.

The sum of N549,618,527.76, being the amount due and outstanding in respect of the Petroleum Product Finance/PPPRA Term Loan Facility of 17 October, 2018, advanced to Linc company and personally guaranteed by Dr.Andy Nnamdi Uba.

Interest on the said sum of N549,618,527.76 at the rate of 27% per annum from 17 June, 2020 until judgment is delivered and at the same rate thereafter until final liquidation.

Cost of this legal action assessed at N40million.