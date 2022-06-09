APC Election Victory: Buhari, Aregbesola, Atiku, Others Congratulate Tinubu

With his victory at the Monday-Tuesday All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been receiving congratulatory messages from prominent Nigerians, including those who fell out with him, those in other parties and others. Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals; Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who polled 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Leading the band of well-wishers is President Mohammadu Buhari, who, in a message through one of his spokespersons, Garba Shehu, preached reconciliation.

In his words:

“Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support. Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory in the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption. During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us. Because what we can all agree on is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

“The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country’s history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

“We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy. He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party. Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfil its destiny in Africa and the World.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the Presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.

“I recognize and commend the enthusiasm and self-confidence amongst our party men and women.

“I also thank the delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

As if in the spirit of reconciliation, Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior who once abused the daylight out of Tinubu, also sent felicitations to the APC candidate. He described the emergence of Tinubu as a hard-fought victory, which according to him, demonstrated the winner as a dogged fighter.

“I write to felicitate you on your hard-fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.”

The Interior Minister prayed for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate at the polls in 2023.

“It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s general elections.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday congratulated Tinubu.

He said this on his verified Twitter account: “Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to his Twitter page to congratulate Tinubu. “Hearty congratulations to our Leader @officialABAT on his landslide victory at the APC Presidential Primaries.

I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader to building a prosperous and safe Nigeria.

To H.E President @MBuhari, the leadership of our great party and all the delegates that voted today, we thank you for demonstrating true loyalty in the spirit of democracy as we take Nigeria to its best years yet with the victory our leader will record at the polls.

To the electorate that will push forward this great mandate by voting en masse at the polls, we say “e lo for kan ba le”, @officialABAT is tested and trusted to unite all parts of Nigeria, solve insecurity, accelerate infrastructural development and grow our economy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, also expressed his joy that his political mentor had won the APC ticket. “Tinubu’s victory was a well-deserved one, considering his years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.”

Gbajabiamila said with his victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, stating that Nigerians across the board recognised his contributions to our nation’s development.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described the process that led to the emergence of Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday also congratulated Tinubu. Obasa, who noted that the primary election had every feature of seriousness in a democratic setting, described the outcome as well-deserved for Tinubu.

Describing the election as free and fair, the Speaker commended other aspirants in the exercise “for putting in a good fight. I also specially commend all those who took the last-minute decision to relinquish their aspiration in support of Tinubu, the father of modern Lagos.

“The outcome of this primary election is the result of hard work and the support of critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of this country who love Asiwaju. It is interesting and exciting how the exercise, which was held in a peaceful atmosphere, ended.

This victory is not for Asiwaju alone. It is for our great party. It is for well-meaning Nigerians who aspire for a greater country,” Obasa said in a statement by his media office, while appreciating the delegates for their roles in Tinubu’s victory. Obasa also urged greater support for the APC presidential candidate as the party enters the next stage of electioneering ahead of 2023.

One of the 23 presidential aspirants, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, in a congratulatory message, also assured Tinubu and the party of his sustained support.

APC Governors are not left out either. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said the emergence of Tinubu as the flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 general election would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

He said the Jagaban could provide the needed leadership that would consolidate the country’s democratic gains. Ganduje equally charged all party members to remain united and focused as the party marched with Nigerians to victory in 2023.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who was one of the leading contestants, described the election as peaceful.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said the Kogi governor had accepted the outcome of the primaries and would give the needed support to ensure the victory of the flag bearer and the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Transport Minister, also wrote a congratulatory message, saying: “I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023. and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians.”

On his part, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State said Asiwaju is a well-grounded politician who can lead the party to victory in 2023.

“I urge former aspirants and their supporters to join hands with the Great Jagaban to ensure the success of the party in the presidential election.”

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in a congratulatory message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said the choice of Tinubu had confirmed the confidence of the teeming party delegates across the country.

The governor, who described the process of the APC presidential primaries as free, fair and credible, reaffirmed that the emergence of a Southern candidate as a standard flag bearer would again establish a ground for justice, fairness, unity and political stability of the nation.

Ondo State Governor and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in a statement signed by his Press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said it was time to galvanise support and calm frayed nerves. He said the reconciliation process must start immediately.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, also described the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of the APC as “truly deserving”, saying the politician ticked all the boxes.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general election was a good omen for the party and the country as a whole.

In the same vein, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described his emergence as a victory for democracy.

He thanked his colleague governors from Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Ondo States for their support toward the victory of Tinubu in the primary. He also lauded leaders from the South-West, especially Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba for their guidance and critical interventions, which he said ensured that an aspirant from the region emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

In his congratulatory message, a former Governor of Ogun State and senatorial candidate of the APC in the Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who knew his onions and would go to lengths to achieve his strategic objectives.

A former spokesman for the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, also said his victory represented a breath of fresh air to the Nigerian nation.

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, commended the APC for borrowing a leaf from the opposition PDP in the smooth conduct of their primary and overcoming earlier temptation to impose a candidate on the party.

Similarly, a one-time governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Bauchi State, Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad said the “tough” contest was a clear indication that the party had entrenched in the best democratic tenets.