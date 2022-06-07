Owo killing: Ooni talks tough, says Yoruba people can defend themselves

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has condemned the gruesome massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, warning that Yoruba people have the capacity to defend themselves even though they are peace loving.

This is contained in a statement by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

Ooni Ogunwusi who warned against plans by a group, bloodsucking enemies of God who had vowed to destabilise the Southwest region, decried the vulnerability of Nigerians, especially the poor who he said are often victims of violent attacks.

“Killing many persons and injuring more others are described as a gruesome massacre, dastardly targeted at turning Yorubland to a war zone.

“Yoruba people have the capacity to defend themselves even though they are peace loving.

“We should all be reminded that 6th of June made it exactly one year, when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State, on Saturday night.

“They left several houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station burnt in the attack when people were asleep. This happened exactly a year ago!” Ooni said.

Oba Ogunwusi, who is the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), explained that there have been reports that some criminals are currently working to invade and to wreck havoc in Yorubaland like the one that just happened in Owo.

“When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country’s security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing.

“However, we the descendants of Oduduwa cannot be overrun in our own home as we are prepared and ready to defend ourselves against external invaders.

“Rather than discouraging us, this will rather strengthen us especially in our resolve to deploy manpower, resources and technology towards the protection of lives and properties.

“The six governors across the south west region and their brothers nationwide as well as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, should live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for the citizenry,” the Ooni said.

He, however commiserated with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the entire Owo kingdom, Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the people of Owo, the Priest and parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, families of all the victims, and the entire people of Ondo State over the tragic and senseless killings.

(NAN)