Killings in Church: Tinubu Visits Owo, Donates N75m to Support Victims

Monday, June 6, 2022 2:15 pm


Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, All Progressives Congress Presidential Aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu during Tinubu’s condolence visit to Olowo Palace in Owo.

*Says government must strengthen security

All Progressives Congress National Leader and frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday promised to work with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to bring succour to the victims of Owo Massacre.

Speaking at the Palace of Olowo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye during a condolence visit in company of Arakunrin Akeredolu, Tinubu condemned the violent attack on innocent worshippers and described the attack as evil that must be defeated saying there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our country.

Gunmen invaded St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday leading to the death of over 30 people who were mostly children and women.

Before he visited the church for on the spot assessment, Asiwaju Tinubu pledged the sum of N50million to the victims and another N25million to the Owo Catholic Church.

Expressing his sadness over the tragic incident, Tinubu noted that the South West had never witnessed such an attack of such magnitude saying it was horrendous.

The APC presidential aspirant called on Federal and the state governments to work together to strengthen security around the country.

Governor Akeredolu who appreciated Tinubu for pausing his presidential campaign activities less than 24 hours to the APC convention promised to either bring the assailants down to the state for justice or take justice to them.

On the trip to Owo with Tinubu were former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of TETFUND, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Nuhu Ribadu and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro.

