Osinbajo Campaign Council Welcomes Delegates to Abuja

Sunday, June 5, 2022 8:58 pm


 

VP Yemi Osinbajo

The PYO Presidential Campaign Council welcomes it’s distinguished delegates from across the country to Abuja for the presidential primaries.

This is contained in a statement signed by Richard Akinnola, Chairman, PYO MEDIA COUNCIL.

He said: “As you settle down in Abuja, we implore you to kindly disregard various fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stepped down.

The purveyors of these fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee. He is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.”

 

