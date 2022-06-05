Ondo attack: Gbajabiamila, Tinubu call for immediate arrest of perpetrators

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has called for immediate arrest of attackers of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

Reports indicated that about 50 people were killed by gunmen who launched attack on worshippers as they are about to leave the church.

Many others were also injured in the attack at the hometown of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In their reaction to the killing, Gbajabiamila and Tinubu called for immediate action against the perpetrators of the attack.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Sunday, condemned the dastardly act, describing those behind it as enemies of the country.

The Speaker said that the government must take immediate action, fish out the perpetrators and have them dealt with accordingly.

He wondered why anyone would attack worshippers at their place of worship, adding that only the wicked mind could kill in such a mindless manner.

Gbajabiamila decried the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country, saying that their activities were becoming a daily occurrence in the country.

The speaker said that the incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians across the country must be brought to an end.

He charged security agencies to double their efforts in bringing the insecurity in the country under control, especially by stepping up intelligence gathering to halt such attacks before they occurred.

Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the government and people of Ondo State while praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives.

On his own part, Sen. Bola Tinubu, described the attack as reprehensible and therefore called for immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

According to him, the only thing that can be said for sure is that the perpetrators are evil and that they should be subjected to the full measure of the law and justice.

“I urge the police and security agencies to do all that is within their powers to get to the bottom of this attack, apprehend the wicked perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our nation.

“No one can discern the darkness in the mind of those that will kill people who are merely engaged in the harmless practice of their faith.

“This violent attack has shocked the conscience of the nation and shattered the peace of this ancient town,” he said.

Tinubu, who expressed sadness over the dastardly act, however, said that those who committed the act had made a terrible mistake

He said: “They think they can break our collective spirit and our will to live in peace and with compassion to all regardless of faith.

“What they have done will not pull us apart. We must unite so that together, we extinguish this evil from our nation.

“This, we owe to ourselves and to those who lost their lives in this heinous attack.”

Tinubu urged the people to continue to do all that they could to beat the vile challenge so that Nigeria would become its better self.

He said the architects of violence would only seal their own fate but not the fate of the nation or the peace-loving people who inhabit it.

The All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful said that although it is political season, he, however, urged all to put aside partisan affiliation and politics for the moment.

He, therefore, asked Nigerians to stand and commiserate with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) the families of the victims of the attack and the people of Owo and Ondo state.

“I too mourn and extend my condolences to the pastors and leaders of St. Francis Catholic Church.

“I urge the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful.

“May God watch over this republic and the people of Nigeria such that such evil is quickly and forever extinguished from the land,” he said.

(NAN)