Breaking: Many feared dead as explosion rocks Catholic church in Ondo

By Nehru Odeh

A bomb explosion has rocked St Francis Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, leaving more than 50 worshippers dead. Owo is the hometown of the Ondo State governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Suspected terrorists on Sunday 5 June blew up the church located at Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Info State.

According to reports, it was a gory scene as many people died, with many injured following the explosion. The bloody incident caused chaos in the vicinity, with residents fleeing for safety.

The church is located close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

At the time of filing this report, authorities were yet to give a detailed statement concerning the bloodbath.