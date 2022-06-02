Peter Obi: How LP will beat PDP, APC ‘pants down’ in 2023 election

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Former governor of Aambra State and the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has explained that he will reawaken the Nigerian workers as well as students who are supposed to be members of his new party to win the 2023 election.

Obi spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State through his campaign Director General, Dr. Doyin Okupe on the sidelines of a meeting with LP leaders said the potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP put together.

“Our strategy will be to reawaken the Nigerian workers. Nigeria is going to see something it has not seen before, we will beat APC and PDP pants down,” Peter Obi said while asserting that the PDP and the ruling APC have expired and lost their political relevance in the country and will be easily defeated in the 2023 election.

He added that PDP leaders stepped out of fortune and victory following their refusal to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

The presidential candidate berated the PDP for being “unrighteous and unjust” for jettisoning the zoning arrangement of the party.

According to him, those who opposed zoning in the PDP undermined the the existence of the PDP and the violated the gentleman agreement of the founding fathers of the party.

Obi said, he is banking on Nigeria’s workforce, youths, market and women to beat both the APC and the PDP at the 2023 general elections.

He said, “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders. Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP, the moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, of victory because it has become suddenly unrighteous and unjust.

“There is no unrighteous and unjust pillar that will stand. The PDP was a good platform, but it has expired. The APC was never a good platform, it is of no consequence. The two parties are out, these two parties have expired, they no relevance to the new things that Nigerians and the youths are looking for.

“Labour party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here. But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant.

“The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together. NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies, students are all part of Labour Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about 5 million, the TUC has a membership of about 8 to 10 million, the number of students registered in the Federal universities is about 2.5 million, those who are not in the Federal universities are about 6.7 million, when you add all that together, you are looking at about 20 reserved voters that have direct affiliation with Labour Party.