How I helped put VP Osinbajo, Gov. Abiodun in power – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) and leading presidential aspirant of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun would not have become governor if not for God and him.

Tinubu made the declaration in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State while speaking with delegates towards the presidential primaries of APC scheduled for early next week.

He added that he had served the party and had carried many sons on his back, now is the time for the party and sons to serve him.

Tinubu who narrated how he made Prof Yemi Osibajo the Vice President said President Mohammadu Buhari knows his capacity when he invited him to come and be his vice then, but he refused because two Muslims cannot be president and vice and Senate president should be Muslim again,so he nominated Osibajo who is a Christian.

He, however, make it known to the delegates that the fate of their state governor winning second term lies in God and him.

“I have serve this great country most especially this party from AD to AC to ACN to APC and I have served a lot and have about six sons as governors now is the time for you to return my favor.

“I have made you governors, even your governor Dapo will not bee seated here if not me and God.

“I made your son the vice president of this country, he is using my slot”.