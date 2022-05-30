Three of the Prominent Rappers in Nigeria

A study by Statista has stated that Hip hop music is amongst the most favourite music genres globally, even more popular than pop music, with millions of people streaming it every day.

And as for Nigerians, their love for the genre is never-ending. Local artists tend to incorporate local sounds into hip hop music to make popular music genres like Afropop – this has made artists from Nigeria known globally, like Tecno musicians from Nigeria.

Hip hop music is also called rap music, and it’s a popular form of music developed in the U.S.A. and is popular amongst African Americans. Rap music consists of rhythmic sounds and rapping – rapping is a rhythmic speech chanted.

As of now, mumble rap and trap music is the most popular form of hip hop, and by 2017, hip hop surpassed rock music as the most popular genre in the United States.

Although hip hop as a genre is all that popular in Nigeria, Afro rap or Afropop is a popular form of hip-hop that Nigerians love. Famous Afropop artist from Nigeria has been at the centre stage of world music, with some smashing music records and winning international established music awards like the Grammy.

There are tons of famous rappers from Nigeria, known chiefly for their melodic sounds and distinctive form of rap, loved by people from different parts of the world. Here are some of the most popular ones:

M.I.

M.I is a famous rapper and writer from Nigeria; he has released over two studio albums since his debut as a musician. He became famous when he released his first single as an artist, “crowd mentality.”

M.I. was born in 1981 and hailed from the northern part of Nigeria. Growing up, he loved music and took it as a hobby before finally making it a career choice.

For years, the Nigerian music industry called him the best rapper born in Nigeria. Having won several awards like Nigerian Entertainment Awards, the Future Awards, NMVA awards, Orange Wall of Fame, National Daily Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, etc.

Aside from being a rapper, he was also the C.E.O. of a significant Nigerian record label, Chocolate City Music.

Reminisce

Reminisce is a famous Nigerian rap musician from the southern part of Nigeria. Reminisce raps in English and Yoruba – a dialect spoken by a majority tribe in Nigeria. Reminisce birth names are Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru.

By 2008, Reminisce was a well-known rap artist in Nigeria, and by 2012 was an established rap artiste; he had released over three studio albums throughout his career. He released his latest album in 2015.

Reminisce has been called the fastest Yoruba rapper ever and is also considered one of the best by critics and his peers.

He’s the first Nigerian and African rap artist to have his album debut on the Billboard Chart World Music. Throughout his career, he has won lots of awards.

Olamide

If you’re familiar with Nigerian music, especially afrobeat, Olamide is a household name in the Nigerian music scene. Olamide raps and sings; he has released both rap and music hits since the start of his career.

Born in Lagos in 1989, he’s one of the most talented and respected musicians in the music industry. Having collaborated with numerous international artists like Wale and mentored the loss of young Afrobeat artists from Nigeria – the likes of Fireboy D.M.L.

He released his first studio album in 2011, and as of now, he has released seven studio albums. He owns his record imprint, YBNL, and the label has produced the number 1 song in the U.K., one of which is “Peru.”

Olamide has won several awards, including Channel O Awards, Nigerian entertainment awards, Headies, City people entertainment and MTV Africa music awards.

Conclusion

In all honesty, several famous Nigerian rappers have made a mark in the music industry; some prominent ones include; Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Skales, Vector, Phyno, Falz, and Erigga.