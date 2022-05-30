Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants

Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants

Monday, May 30, 2022 4:45 pm


Atiku Abubakar and leaders of PDP during visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday.

Atiku Abubakar and leaders of PDP during visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday.


By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has begun consultations with other aspirants who contested with him at the last Saturday’s primary in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar visited Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday.

The candidate had earlier visited in his private residence in Abuja, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal who withdrew for him at the party’s convention ground.

Disclosing this on his Tweeter handle, the presidential candidate said the visitation was in continuation of his commitment to carry everyone along.

“In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the PDP stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited Gov. Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence.

“This is a continuous process,” the PDP presidential candidate tweeted.

Abubakar got 371 votes to beat his closest contender, Wike who polled 237, while the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, came a distance third with 70 votes.

In his acceptance speech on Saturday, be had pledged to work with his contestants and give them a sense of belonging.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on my fellow contestants and to assure them that I am ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in this party and our next government.

“Therefore, my fellow compatriots, I want to appreciate your efforts in deepening our democratic processes in this party. It was a well fought primary election.

“So, I commend you for that and I look forward to working with you very closely so that together we can build this party to a level where we can take over government,” Abubakar said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    After PDP Primaries, Atiku Meets Wike for Reconciliation
    His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Kidnappers demand N100m for Methodist Prelate Kanu-Uche, 2 others
    Folake-Abiola 2 hours ago

    Folake Abiola:10 quick facts about her and real reason she committed suicide
    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108 2 hours ago

    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108
    Scene of NEPAL plane crash 3 hours ago

    21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane
    Tinubu 4 hours ago

    APC Presidential Primaries: 23 Aspirants, including Tinubu, Face Screening
    4 hours ago

    Three of the Prominent Rappers in Nigeria
    6 hours ago

    The Bazaar