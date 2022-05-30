21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane

21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane

Monday, May 30, 2022 3:47 pm


Scene of Nepal plane crash

Scene of Nepal plane crash


Twenty-one bodies have been recovered from the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in a remote hilly area in Nepal’s Mustang district, a local government official said on Monday.

“Twenty-one dead bodies have been recovered while one remains missing,” Netra Prasad Sharma, chief district official of Mustang, told Xinhua.

Ten bodies have been sent to Kathmandu in a helicopter, the official said.

The Twin Otter plane went missing on Sunday morning minutes after it took off from the Nepali city of Pokhara for Jomsom in Mustang district.

The Nepal Army, which was leading the search and rescue effort, found the crash site on Monday morning.

Nineteen passengers, among them 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans were aboard the plane along with three crew members, said Tara Air, the operator of the flight.

Indra Singh Sherchan, a hotelier at the crash site, said the site was located at 4,100 meters above sea level and the bodies were scattered here and there on the cliff.

“As the plane didn’t catch fire, the faces can be identified,’’ he told Xinhua.

Air accidents were not rare in Nepal as travel by air is an option when overland routes were generally not in good shape in the mountainous country, especially during the monsoon season. (Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    After PDP Primaries, Atiku Meets Wike for Reconciliation
    His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Kidnappers demand N100m for Methodist Prelate Kanu-Uche, 2 others
    Atiku Abubakar and leaders of PDP during visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday. 2 hours ago

    Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants
    Folake-Abiola 2 hours ago

    Folake Abiola:10 quick facts about her and real reason she committed suicide
    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108 2 hours ago

    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108
    Tinubu 4 hours ago

    APC Presidential Primaries: 23 Aspirants, including Tinubu, Face Screening
    4 hours ago

    Three of the Prominent Rappers in Nigeria
    6 hours ago

    The Bazaar