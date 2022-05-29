9th Anniversary: Ekiti Dialect Forum Achieving Its Objectives – Princess Titi-Oke Sanni

Princess Titi-Oke Sanni founded Ekiti Dialect Forum in 2013 to revive the tradition and dialect of Ekitiland. Its 9th anniversary will hold on Saturday, 4 June 2022 in Ido Ekiti. The Princess, an event planner who hails from Ifaki-Ekiti and holds B.Ed. (Guidance and Counselling), coordinates members of the group (Ekiti sons and daughters at home and Diaspora) on Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram. Now members want to meet one another physically.

In this interview, she explains the origin of the Forum, its activities and plans

It is nine years since you founded the Ekiti Dialects Forum. How has the journey been?

The journey has been so good to the glory of God. We are growing in numbers on daily basis. Members always feel at home each time they come online on the platform reading, commenting and sending posts written in pure Ekiti dialect.

What have been the challenges and how have you overcome them?

The main challenge is the violation of rules guiding the group by some members. We keep on reminding and reposting the rules most times to know the purpose of creating the group.

This year’s anniversary will take place in Ido Ekiti. What are the major events lined out?

The lined up events for this year’s anniversary include:

Inter-School debate and quiz

News in Ekiti dialect

Cultural freestyle performance

Alamo

Cultural dance and lots more

Also, this year’s anniversary promises to witness a great homecoming of Ekiti sons and daughters living outside the State.

Is the Ekiti State government involved in the activities? In what ways?

At present, there is no involvement of the State government presently.

One of the reasons for founding the forum is to revive the Ekiti dialect which members of the elite class are forgetting. How far will you say this objective has been achieved?

The objectives have been achieved. Members appreciate bringing back old memories of adages, proverbs, eulogies etc, especially on the Facebook platform.

There was a time you introduced Yoruba egbe. Then it fizzled out. Kindly explain what happened?

Yoruba egbe is a mixture of the dialect with pure Yoruba language which may not help the learners.

One of the features which we have noticed is that EDF encourages Ekiti musicians and comedians (like Goroso Ekiti). Kindly speak on this…

Showing them love and support in cash and kind, and sharing their videos to promote them has strengthened some of them to do more. We are not relenting, our cultural heritage must be sustained.

Which among the materials you introduced to revive the Ekiti dialect is the most effective? Proverbs, dialogue, oriki, jokes, old or forgotten Ekiti words?

I can say all, but old memories and forgotten words attract more contributions each time.

There are many Ekiti sons and daughters abroad who are members of the Forum. Kindly seize this opportunity to greet them

I seize this opportunity to greet all EDF members both at home and in the diaspora. Congratulations to us on this 9th Anniversary. We shall all witness more years of celebration by the grace of God.

You are a team player. Who are members of your team? Seize this opportunity to appreciate them.

All Ekiti indigenes are members. I seize this opportunity to appreciate them all for their great support all the time. Ekiti a gbea o.

I have watched many of your video clips where many Obas in Ekiti received you with enthusiasm. Appreciate their interest in your efforts.

I seize this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of some of our Royal fathers, their support all the time, and their blessing that has been lifting and upholding the group to date. I couldn’t but mention our father, HRM Oba (Captain) Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti and HRH Oba Peter Ojo Adaramola, Igbomekun Oye, Adaramola Eso II, the Olora of Oke-Ora Ekiti. Esin oba a jeko pe pe pe lase Edumare. Long live.

Also, I appreciate the support of our Honourable, Ido-Osi LG Chairman, Lawrence Ogunsina for being the chief host of this year’s anniversary. May the good Lord bless him while wishing him a successful tenure in Jesus’ name.

I especially appreciate the great support of EDF BoTs, may God bless them richly good.

There are many prominent individuals in Ekiti whose contributions you may which to acknowledge in this interview.

I appreciate the contributions of some members most especially their donations towards the success of this year’s anniversary. Big thanks to our matron, Dr. Bolatito Obisesan mni, Patron Foluso Kofo Ajibulu, Engr, Charles Olusegun Adekuajo, Mr. Remi Aromasodu, Mr. Babatunde Onijigin, Mr. Sola Fakorede, Mrs. Akende Foluso, Pst. (Mrs,) Janet Fasanmi and others. May God continue to bless you and your families.

You are a busy woman, how do you manage your business with the coordination of EDF?

I have been coping with both effectively.

What is your dream for EDF in the next five years?

I wish the group to be the best among those promoting culture and tradition in the whole world. Also, I wish that the State government through the Ministry of Education include the Ekiti dialect as a subject in the school curriculum.