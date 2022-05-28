Alimikhena dumps APC, paves way for Oshiomhole’s emergence as senatorial candidate

Alimikhena dumps APC, paves way for Oshiomhole’s emergence as senatorial candidate

Saturday, May 28, 2022 8:45 am


 

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, APC

By Jethro Ibileke
The Senator representing Edo north senatorial district, Francis Alimikhena, has reportedly dumpbed the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His reason for dumpling the ruling party still remains unknown.
News of his dumping his party went viral on social media Friday evening.
Also, Victor Oshioke, the media aid to the former two-time Governor of Edo State, confirm Alimikhena’s exiting APC on his WhatsApp status.
“Breaking News: Senator Francis Alimikhena quits APC which means that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole automatically becomes the APC candidate for the 2023 Edo North Senate race,” Oshioke wrote.
He however failed to pick calls made to his phone for further clarification on Oshiomhole’s senatorial and presidential ambitions.
Alimikhena who was to contest for the party’s ticket for the senatorial seat in next year’s national assembly election, has been on a running battle with the former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, over who gets the party’s ticket.
Effort to get confirmation of the senator’s exit of the APC failed, as calls made to his media Aide, Benjamin Atu failed to connect.

