Woman Beats Nuhu Ribadu to Emerge Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate

Friday, May 27, 2022 1:42 pm


Senator Aishatu Binani

History was made yesterday in Adamawa when Aishatu Binani, senator representing Adamawa Central, became victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election. She will now stand as the party’s candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Binani scored 430 votes while her rival, Nuhu Ribadu, polled 288 votes.

Others: Umaru Bindow, a former governor, scored 103 votes to come to the third position in the election; Abdulrazak Namdas got 94; Safari Theman, 21 and Umar Mustapha, 39 votes.

 

