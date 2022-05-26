Rivers: Magnus Abe abandons contest for APC governorship ticket

One of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Magnus has announced his withdrawal from the contest just before the kick off of the primary scheduled to hold this Wednesday,

Abe’s withdrawal from the contest for the governorship ticket was contained in a statement issued and posted online by Tony Okocha, the Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BATS,South-South-South campaign group.

Tony Okocha said: “Kindly take this as official statement that we are not participating in an already skewed,biased and prejudiced process in Rivers.

“All our teeming supporters are advised not to dissipate scarce energies in will not pass muster comfortably lounge in houses and home be exceedingly happy,with no interest in the usual charade of APC Rivers”.

At the time filing this report,the APC in Rivers has not reacted to Abe’s withdrawal.

Abe had been at loggerheads with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over control of Rivers chapter of APC. However, he lost the battle for the control of the party when Amaechi’s loyalists were elected into the state executive of the party at the last congresses of the party.

Some supporters of Abe had protested their exclusion from the process of election of delegates who will vote to choose the governorship candidate of the party last week.

Our Correspondent reports that in 2019, APC was not on the ballot for election in Rivers State as Abe’s group obtained court order barring the party from participating in the general elections.

Read the full statement issued by Tony Okocha on Abe’s withdrawal below

Good morning dear One and All,

I have been receiving myriad of calls from our colleagues concerning the Nation~Wide Assembly and Governorship Candidates Primaries of our darling party, APC.

Pls kindly take this as Official Statement that we are not participating in an already skewed, biased and prejudiced process in RIVERS.

All our teeming Supporters are advised not to dissipate scarce energies in a Process that will not pass muster.

Comfortably lounge in houses and homes and be exceedingly happy, with no interest in the usual charade of APC RIVERS.

However, we enjoin ALL to remain vigilant as we continue to bring you up to speed with unfolding events.

More than resolutely keep faith with the struggle.

He who laughs last, laughs best.

Tony C Okocha Ksc Jp.

Coordinator, BATS~V, R/S

Coordinator, South~South, BATS~V.