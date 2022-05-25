Peter Obi set to join NNPP – Report

Former Anambra governor Peter Obi has opened discussion with leaders of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, with a view to joining the party a few hours after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and withdrew from the race for the presidential ticket of the party, PR Nigeria has reported.

The former governor had in a letter addressed to the PDP’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, which he published on Wednesday indicated that he is resigning from the party and withdrawing from the presidential primary of the party scheduled for next weekend.

Obi also said he has conveyed to the Chairman of his Aguta Ward 2, Anambra LGA, in Anambra State of his resignation from the party last Friday, May 20, 2022.

However, PR Nigeria reports that the former Governor of Anambra is in discussion with the leaders of NNPP few hours after he resigned from PDP

It is also reported that the former Anambra Governor has been penciled down to become the running mate of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if his eventual defection into the party sails through.

However, the it is not clear at the time of filing this report who will be the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate between Obi and Kwankwaso if the ongoing meeting is fruitful.