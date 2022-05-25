Peter Obi set to join NNPP – Report

Peter Obi set to join NNPP – Report

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 11:08 pm


Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso: Is Peter Obi moving to NNPP

Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso: Is Peter Obi moving to NNPP


Former Anambra governor Peter Obi has opened discussion with leaders of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, with a view to joining the party a few hours after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and withdrew from the race for the presidential ticket of the party, PR Nigeria has reported.

The former governor had in a letter addressed to the PDP’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, which he published on Wednesday indicated that he is resigning from the party and withdrawing from the presidential primary of the party scheduled for next weekend.

Obi also said he has conveyed to the Chairman of his Aguta Ward 2, Anambra LGA, in Anambra State of his resignation from the party last Friday, May 20, 2022.

However, PR Nigeria reports that the former Governor of Anambra is in discussion with the leaders of NNPP few hours after he resigned from PDP

It is also reported that the former Anambra Governor has been penciled down to become the running mate of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if his eventual defection into the party sails through.

However, the it is not clear at the time of filing this report who will be the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate between Obi and Kwankwaso if the ongoing meeting is fruitful.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo 12 mins ago

    Osinbajo: I will clinch APC presidential ticket, win 2023 election
    Siminialayi Fubara: Gov Wike's anointed aspirant clinches PDP governorship ticket 2 hours ago

    Rivers Accountant General Simi Fubara clinches PDP governorship ticket
    3 hours ago

    Killing of Harira Jubril, Her Children in Anambra Callous, Demeaning – Osinbajo
    Peter Obi 5 hours ago

    Peter Obi dumps PDP, pulls out of race for the party’s presidential ticket
    media 6 hours ago

    Activist advises media to be wary of fake news peddlers
    7 hours ago

    Ogun 2023: Sowunmi Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate in Parallel Election
    National Assembly 7 hours ago

    Activist urges NASS to step up efforts to combat fake news
    7 hours ago

    Court dismisses suit filed by Aquila Leasing company to stop EFCC investigation 