Peter Obi dumps PDP, pulls out of race for the party’s presidential ticket

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and withdrawal from the contest for the primary of the party.

The PDP will hold its special national convention to decide its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election this weekend.

Before he withdrew from the race, Peter Obi is one among 15 contestants expected to contest for the presidential ticket of Nigeria’s main opposition party at the national convention.

However, Obi, who enjoined massive followings on the social media, especially twitter pulled out of the race for the governorship ticket and resigned from the party in a letter submitted by the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe,to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

In the letter 20 May, addressed to Iyorcha Ayu, the National Chairman of PDP, Obi said said he has already resigned from his Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State.

The letter said: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA

“Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.“

Obi resigation from PDP is coming a day after groups of his supporters asked him to dump the party and contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of another political party.

The support groups made the appeal in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Alhaji Zubairu Mohammad advised Obi to move to another political party to be at peace with his conscience and not to entangle himself in possible political negotiations or manoeuvring that will stain him and hamper his ability to serve Nigerians.

The 17 support groups, the statement added, recently organised a one-million-man march that witnessed massive turnout across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

The statement further read: “It is estimated that over seven million Nigerians participated in the march on Saturday, May 21, 2022, asking PDP leadership to be transparent in their dealings and to give Nigerians Peter Obi, a leader with proven track record of prudent management of resources and wealth creation.

“The Coalition, with an estimated ten million active voters across the country also berated the PDP for playing double standards and violating its own constitutional provision on zoning political offices, thereby toying with the future of our children.

“Recent developments within the leadership of PDP is very pathetic as many chieftains of the party have ganged up to frustrate the presidential ambition of genuine and decent presidential aspirants, thereby encouraging unscrupulous politicians with no verifiable sources of income to throw monies around.

“They are well known individuals in the party who are doing everything possible within their powers to block any chance for credible aspirants to emerge. The party seems to have adopted an unwritten rule of tacitly encouraging the looting of state resources for party politics.

“Many of these political merchants are envious of the nationwide acceptability and sterling performance of Peter Obi both in the public and private sector, making them do everything possible to thwart the former governor of Anambra State’s presidential ambition.

“Therefore, as a Coalition, which consists of more than 17 groups with ten million active voters, we call on his excellency, Mr Peter Obi, to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and look for another political platform with people of like mind to pursue his presidential ambition to enable him help salvage our sinking nation.”